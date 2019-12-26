Jr NTR starrer Yamadonga to release Tamil on THIS date; Find Out

The south flick Yamadonga was also previously released in the year 2008 as Lok Parlok in Hindi.

The SS Rajamouli directorial Yamadonga starring Jr NTR will be hitting the big screen on January 3, 2020. The film is a Tamil remake of Telugu flick Yamadonga. The Tamil remake if titled Vijayan. The makers of the film Yamadonga had initially had announced that the remake will be hit the silver screen on November 29. The south flick Yamadonga was also previously released in the year 2008 as Lok Parlok. The original film Yamadonga was a super hit film. The SS Rajamouli directorial Yamadonga had done very well at the box office. The film featured actors like Priyamani, Mohan Babu, Khushbu, Ramba, Mamta Mohandas, and Brahmanandam in crucial roles.

The cast and crew of the film was the same which had worked with the director SS Rajamouli on Baahubali films. The film with Jr NTR in the lead has music direction by music composer MM Keeravani. The cinematography for the south film was done by KK Senthilkumar. Currently, SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR are both busy working on their latest film called RRR. This film will also feature actor turned producer Ram Charan. The film will be a period drama. The lead actors are playing challenging roles in the films. The film RRR will also feature Bollywood actress .

The fans and film audience are eagerly waiting to see the first looks of both the lead actors. There is a strong buzz that very soon the makers of the film titled RRR will be releasing the first look of Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the coming days. The fans and film audience are eagerly waiting to see the latest films of Jr NTR and Ram Charan on the big screen.

