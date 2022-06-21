Jr NTR to team up with director Vetrimaaran for his next: Reports

Jr NTR is on a roll with back-to-back movies ever since his blockbuster performance in RRR. While he already has a lineup with directors Koratala Siva and Prashanth Neel for his next, now reports of his forthcoming films have created a buzz on social media. The latest news is that he has given a nod to another Pan-India film, which will be helmed by Tamil director Vetrimaaran.

According to reports, Jr NTR has conformed to the project with Vetrimaaran and it will probably go on floors after his current projects. Reports suggest that Jr. NTR was impressed with Vetrimaaran after the director narrated an interesting story to the actor. The shooting is expected to begin after he wraps up Prashanth Neel's NTR31. However, an official announcement regarding this project is to be awaited.

Vetrimaaran is one of the most prestigious directors in the South. He has not delivered a single flop and holds a good filmography, which received a lot of accolades and applause. He is best known for successfully delivering movies like Aadukalam, Visaranai, Kaaka Muttai, Asuran, and many others.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is busy shooting for his next NTR30. Touted to be a commercial action entertainer, the first look showed Jr NTR standing amidst water, wielding a sickle knife and an ax. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in as the music composer for the movie. After this, his next with Prashanth Neel will go on floors. the film is backed by the actor himself in association with Mythri Movie Makers.

Vetrimaaran is currently busy working on his next Vaadivaasal with Suriya. The story revolves around the relationship between a Jalikattu Kalai also known as the fighting bull and a man.

