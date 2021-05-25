  1. Home
Jr NTR tests negative for COVID 19 and recovers: Your will power is your biggest weapon in this fight

RRR actor Jr NTR has completed his 14 days home quarantine and has tested negative for COVID-19. He took to Twitter and thanked everyone for wishes.
Jr NTR tests negative for COVID 19 Jr NTR tests negative for COVID 19 and recovers: Your will power is your biggest weapon in this fight
RRR actor Jr NTR took to Twitter and confirmed he has tested negative for COVID-19. He wrote, “Happy to state that I've tested negative for Covid 19. Thank you everyone for all the wishes I'd like to take this opportunity to thank my doctors -Dr Praveen Kulkarni & my cousin Dr Veeru from KIMS Hospitals,as well as Tenet Diagnostics. Their excellent care helped me a lot.”

