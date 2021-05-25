Jr NTR tests negative for COVID 19 and recovers: Your will power is your biggest weapon in this fight

RRR actor Jr NTR has completed his 14 days home quarantine and has tested negative for COVID-19. He took to Twitter and thanked everyone for wishes.

Happy to state that I've tested negative for Covid 19. Thank you everyone for all the wishes I'd like to take this opportunity to thank my doctors -Dr Praveen Kulkarni & my cousin Dr Veeru from KIMS Hospitals,as well as Tenet Diagnostics. Their excellent care helped me a lot — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 25, 2021

Covid 19 needs to be taken very seriously. But it is also a disease that can be beaten with good care and a positive frame of mind. Your will power is your biggest weapon in this fight. Stay strong. Do not panic. Wear a mask. Stay at home. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 25, 2021

