Jr NTR tests negative for COVID 19 and recovers: Your will power is your biggest weapon in this fight
RRR actor Jr NTR took to Twitter and confirmed he has tested negative for COVID-19. He wrote, “Happy to state that I've tested negative for Covid 19. Thank you everyone for all the wishes I'd like to take this opportunity to thank my doctors -Dr Praveen Kulkarni & my cousin Dr Veeru from KIMS Hospitals,as well as Tenet Diagnostics. Their excellent care helped me a lot.”
— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 25, 2021
Covid 19 needs to be taken very seriously. But it is also a disease that can be beaten with good care and a positive frame of mind. Your will power is your biggest weapon in this fight. Stay strong. Do not panic.
Wear a mask. Stay at home.
