Jr NTR tests positive for COVID 19: My family and I have isolated ourselves

Jr NTR has also requested those who’ve come into contact with him recently to get themselves tested for the novel coronavirus.

After Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan and Pooja Hegde, Jr NTR has tested positive for COVID-19. Jr NTR took to his Twitter spaced and shared he has tested positive for COVID-19. The RRR actor has also requested those who’ve come into contact with him recently to get themselves tested for the Coronavirus. The Tollywood star and his family members have isolated themselves at home and are under the supervision of doctors.

Sharing about the same, Jr NTR wrote, "I’ve tested positive for Covid19. Plz don’t worry,I’m doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we’re following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who’ve come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe." Meanwhile, fans and well-wishers are dropping 'get well soon' and 'speedy recovery' messages in the comment section of the Twitter post.

Take a look:

I’ve tested positive for Covid19. Plz don’t worry,I’m doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we’re following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who’ve come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is still recovering and is under home isolation while Pawan Kalyan and Pooja Hegde have already recovered from COVID-19.

On the work front, Jr NTR will be seen alongside Ram Charan in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR. The film also has Bollywood stars and along with other international actors.

RRR is a fictional story about India's two freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao) who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.

