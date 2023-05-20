Jr NTR thanks fans for birthday wishes and overwhelming response to Devara first look; Pens a heartfelt note

Jr NTR, the celebrated Telugu star is celebrating his 40th birthday today. As per the reports, the RRR star had a low-key birthday celebration this year with his family, amidst his busy shooting schedule. On the special occasion of his birthday, the makers of his upcoming project Devara released the superstar's much-awaited first look from the project on social media. The promising first look, which features Jr NTR in the get-up of a small-town based man from a coastal region, is now winning the internet.

Jr NTR pens a heartfelt note for fans

The Telugu superstar, who is overwhelmed with the excellent response to his first look from Devara, and lovely birthday wishes from her fans and followers, took to his official social media handles and thanked them with a heartfelt note. "Over the past few decades, there have been many highs and lows but my fans have been my anchor, rock, and pillar of strength," wrote Jr NTR in his post.

"Every role I played and every story I have been a part of, has been for my fans! My heartfelt thanks to each and every fan for embracing for performances, for unwavering loyalty, and for being the driving force behind my passion!" added the Devara actor. "I am truly grateful to you all for your overwhelming response to #Devara! Made my day! I would like to thank my friends, family, well-wishers, and fellow film fraternity members for making this day extra special!" Jr NTR concluded his post.

