Jr NTR to return as host with new talk show on OTT? Deets inside

Jr NTR, who has proved his mettle in the television industry with his hosting, is reportedly all set to make his OTT debut. According to reports, the RRR actor is reported to host a talk show on a Telugu OTT platform. It is said to be on terms of Rana Daggubati's No 1 Yaari and Samantha's Sam Jam. Various celebrities from the industry are expected to interact with the host if the project gets finalised.

According to reports, Jr NTR has been approached to do a talk show on the Telugu channel by ETV. The talk show will reportedly air on their OTT channel. However, it is not known if Jr NTR has already signed up for the talk show or not. Fans are super excited ever since the news has been buzzing. It would be refreshing to watch Jr NTR as the host of a talk show with his humour and appealing nature.



About Jr NTR's television career

Jr NTR made his television debut as a host with Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1, which was a massive hit. However, he never returned to hosting Bigg Boss. He again made a comeback as host in 2021 with the popular quiz show, Evaru Meelo Koteeshwarulu. Unfortunately, due to his busy schedule of movies, he didn't continue hosting the show. Now, if reports turn out to be true, this will be his third show as host.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is currently busy shooting for his next, tentatively titled NTR30 with Koratala Siva. NTR30 marks the reunion of the actor and director duo after their blockbuster film Janatha Garage. The film went on floors recently with the first schedule in Hyderabad. Janhvi Kapoor, who is the female lead in the film, was also part of the shoot. Saif Ali Khan is playing the role of the antagonist. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer. Next up, he has an action film lined up with director Prashanth Neel.

Jr NTR will join Hrithik Roshan in War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. Director Vetrimaaran also confirmed the rumours of teaming up with the actor. He said that the project will happen for sure but will take time.

