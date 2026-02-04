Jr NTR to shoot 3 action sequences in February 2026 at Jordan for NTRNeel? Here’s what we know

Jr NTR is currently working on his next film, tentatively titled NTRNeel (Dragon). With the film slated for release on June 25, 2026, it is being reported that the entire team will move to Jordan this month to shoot three action sequences.

Is Jr NTR set to film for 3 action sequences in Jordan for NTRNeel?

According to a report by Gulte, the team behind Jr NTR–starrer NTRNeel is set to begin shooting three action sequences in February 2026. The entire schedule for the month is reportedly planned to take place in Jordan. However, this remains a report for now, with no official confirmation from the makers yet.

The upcoming film marks the first collaboration between Jr NTR and Salaar director Prashanth Neel. Apart from Jr NTR, the film is expected to feature Rukmini Vasanth and Tovino Thomas in pivotal roles.

Jr NTR’s work front

Jr NTR was last seen in a pivotal role in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer War 2. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film serves as a sequel to 2019’s War and is the latest installment in the YRF Spy Universe.

Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Varun Badola, and several others in key roles. It is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Earlier, there were rumours that Jr NTR would appear in the lead role in the sequel Devara: Part 2. Directed by Koratala Siva, the first installment follows the story of a village chieftain of the same name who, along with his contemporaries, makes a living by smuggling goods from the middle of the sea to influential clients.

However, after a fateful incident reveals that the smuggled goods are actually weapons, Devara turns against the practice and begins hunting down those involved. Betrayed by his own people, he disappears, leaving behind a chilling message and a warning for anyone who continues the smuggling operations.

Years later, Devara’s contemporaries live in fear of his return, while his son Vara harbours resentment toward his father for abandoning him and his family. The film ends on a cliffhanger, setting the stage for a sequel.

While there were reports about a sequel being in the works, speculation suggests that the project has been shelved as the revised version reportedly did not resonate with Jr NTR. However, no official confirmation has been made.

ALSO READ: 'Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s photos were on my fridge': Legend Saravanan makes some revelations