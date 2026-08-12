Jr NTR to undergo shoulder surgery on August 12 after sustaining injury on Dragon sets in July 2026

Jr NTR is next set to hit the big screens with the movie Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel. Slated to release in theaters on June 11, 2027, the actor reportedly sustained an injury during the shoot and seems like he will need surgery for it.

Jr NTR to undergo shoulder surgery after injury on Dragon sets

In an official statement released by the actor’s team, it was confirmed that Jr NTR will undergo shoulder surgery in Hyderabad on August 12, 2026. The procedure was scheduled after he underwent a medical evaluation.

The actor’s team has expressed gratitude to his fans, well-wishers, and the media for their concern, understanding, and continued support during this time. The team has also requested privacy as he undergoes the procedure and begins his recovery.

As per earlier reports, the actor sustained minor injuries during the shoot and was advised to take 6-8 weeks of rest. Now, following the injury, it seems that the actor will have to undergo surgery.

Jr NTR’s work front

After his appearance alongside Hrithik Roshan in War 2, Jr NTR will next appear in a lead role in the action entertainer Dragon . Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film’s glimpse was recently unveiled, featuring the RRR star as Luger, an assassin involved in a substance-smuggling syndicate that is gearing up to face a massive crackdown from the authorities.

With Rukmini Vasanth playing the female lead, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Biju Menon, Sidhant Gupta, and several others in key roles.

Apparently, the makers had initially planned to cast Tovino Thomas in a key role. However, the actor later stepped away from the project due to concerns about committing to a lengthy shooting schedule.

Looking ahead, Tarak will next appear in a lead role in the upcoming Trivikram Srinivas directorial, tentatively titled NTRxTrivikram . The mythological actioner centers around the legendary warrior deity, Lord Murugan aka God of War, with Anirudh Ravichander handling the musical compositions.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Heartin OTT Release: When and where to watch Sananth, Madonna Sebastian’s romantic comedy online