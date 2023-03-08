Jr NTR to work with Dhanush in director Vetrimaaran's film? Here's what his team has to say

Since the last few days reports are doing rounds that Jr NTR and Dhanush have teamed up for a multi-starrer film with director Vetrimaaran. However, now it is known that these rumours are baseless and have no truth in them. The RRR star's team has reportedly dismissed the rumours as speculation.

Jr NTR's team released a statement saying that he is not doing any film with Dhanush and Vetrimaaran. The statement read, “Over the past couple of days, there is an unverified news report on Mr Jr NTR, Mr Dhanush, Mr Vetrimaaran's film. We would like to clarify that they are absolutely false. Kindly avoid such speculations.”

It was also said that this film will be a pan-Indian film and released in two parts. However, fans were super excited about this collab as it would be a blockbuster.



Jr NTR, Dhanush and Vetrimaaran's upcoming films

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is currently busy promoting his super hit film RRR in the US ahead of the Oscars. On Monday, he left for the US to join his team for the promotional interviews. The blockbuster track Naatu Naatu has been nominated under the Best Song category for Oscars 2023.

Up next, he will return to India and attend the launch ceremony of his upcoming film NTR30 with Kortala Siva. The film's launch ceremony got postponed due to the demise of his cousin Taraka Ratna. Anirudh Ravichandran is the music composer and Bollywood actress Janhvi has been roped in to play the female lead. After this, the pan Indian star has next with KGF director Prashanth Neel.

ALSO READ: Jr NTR shares FIRST pic from the US ahead of Oscars; Thanks fans for love and support in viral videos

Vetrimaaran is currently busy working on Viduthalai starring Vijay Sethupathi. The director next has the Tamil film Vaadivaasal with Suriya. The film is yet to go on the floors as it is currently in the post-production stage.

Dhanush, on the other hand, is busy shooting for Captain Miller with Arun Matheswaran. Priya Arul Mohan is the female lead, along with Shivarajkumar and Sundeep Kishan in key roles. He also has a Telugu movie with director Sekhar Kammula.