Jr NTR treats his fans with adorable pics of his kids Abhay Ram & Bhargav Ram as they get ready for Christmas

South celebs are seen in their best festive mood and have been sharing little glimpses from their Christmas 2020 celebrations.

Jr NTR is a private person and keeps himself away from the media glare. The actor is not much active on social media but on Christmas, Jr NTR surprised everyone by sharing adorable photos of his kids Abhay Ram and Bhargav Ram. The young Tiger's elder son Abhay posing with his little brother Bhargav for a cute picture is too cute for words, and we just can't get enough of it. From exchanging gifts to partying together at their lavish houses, South celebs are seen getting ready for Christmas with full vigour. Celebs are seen in their best festive mood and have been sharing little glimpses from their Christmas 2020 celebrations.

Aravinda Sametha actor Jr NTR is married to N Lakshmi Pranathi, daughter of a real estate businessman Narne Srinivas Rao. The couple is proud parents of two kids Abhay and Bhargava Ram. Meanwhile, Jr NTR will be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, co-starring Ram Charan. He might be the shyest actor of Tollywood and man of a few words but when it comes to his family he makes sure to keep things balanced.

Meanwhile, check out the latest photos of actor's kids below:

Also Read: Jr NTR skips brother Chaitanya Krishna's wedding; Nandamuri Balakrishna and other family members attend

On the work front, Jr NTR will be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, co-starring Ram Charan. The two will be seen playing the roles of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, the freedom fighters. RRR is releasing in 2021 and is going to be produced under the DVV Entertainments. The much-anticipated film also stars and in important roles.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×