Jr NTR turns 39: RRR star steps out for a family dinner with his wife and kids

This year has been triumphant for Jr NTR as his period action drama, RRR: Ranam Roudram Rudhiram alongside Ram Charan created several box office records. The Pan-India star is celebrating his 39th birthday today. Before the birthday celebration kicks in, the Adhurs actor stepped out for a family dinner last night. We bring to you some pictures of Jr NTR leaving for the family feast with his wife and kids.

Meanwhile, post basking on the success of RRR, Jr NTR has collaborated with Koratala Siva for his next. Yesterday, the actor took to social media and treated fans with an introduction video from the project, tentatively titled NTR30. Touted to be a commercial action entertainer, the picture shows Jr NTR standing amidst water, wielding a sickle knife and an ax.

Check out the pictures below:

As per reports, NTR30 will be launched today on the protagonist's birthday this 20th of May. The shoot for this untitled venture is also expected to commence soon. The film marks director Koratala Siva's second movie with Tarak. The actor and director duo earlier joined forces for the 2106 drama, Janatha Garage. Reports are doing rounds that Jr NTR's RRR co-star Alia Bhatt has been approached to play the female lead in the film. However, there has been no official announcement on the matter as of now.

While Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in as the music composer for the movie, Ratnavelu will handle the cinematography. Presented by Nandamuri Kalyanram, the flick is being bankrolled by Mikkilineni Sudhakar and Hari Krishna K under the banners Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts respectively.

Shelling out details on this upcoming drama, the filmmaker was quoted saying that the film is being made on a lavish budget. Pinkvilla has also exclusively learned that the cast and crew of the venture is likely to be announced on 28 May.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Jr NTR: 5 reasons why fans love him & regard him as a man of the masses