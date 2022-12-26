Jr NTR video calls Chalapathi Rao's son from New York to pay last respects and offer condolences

Chalapathi Rao took his breath at his residence in Banjara Hills, at the age of 78. Several celebrities from Tollywood including Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Mohana Babu, and others attended the last rites of the legendary actor, which happened in Hyderabad. The sad news left a huge void in the Telugu film industry as Chalapathi is known for his top-notch performance as a father, friend, and many other support characters. In fact, celebs like Balakrishna, Ram Charan, Kalyan Ram, Allari Naresh, Mohan Babu, Gopichand Malineni, Surender Reddy and paid tribute to the veteran actor through social media.

Popular Telugu veteran actor Chalapathi Rao passed away on Sunday due to cardiac arrest. Jr NTR, who couldn't attend the last rites of the legendary actor, personally did a video call to his son Ravi Babu and paid his respects. The RRR actor also offered condolences to Chalapathi Rao's family through the call. A video of Jr NTR speaking to Ravi Babu on a video call is currently going viral on social media.

Watch video of Jr NTR speaking to Ravi Babu on a video call for Chalapathi Rao here;

About Chalapathi Rao

Chalapathi Rao is known for comedy and villainous roles in Telugu cinema. He acted in different roles in more than 600 films. Rao had starred in innumerable films including Sakshi (1966), Driver Ramudu (1979), Vajram (1995), and even the Bollywood film Kick (2009). Some of his most famous films include Kaliyuga Krishnudu, Kadapareddamma, Jagannatakam, Pellante Nurella Panta, Presidentigari Alludu, Nuvve Kavali, Aadi, Allari to name just a few.

NTR enjoys vacay in New York

Jr NTR recently took to the story section of his Instagram handle and dropped a picture posing with the restaurant staff in New York City after enjoying some delicious Indian food. The RRR star looks casual yet stylish in a blue denim, cream sweatshirt, and black muffler.

Professional front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Jr NTR will next grace the silver screens with director Kortala Siva’s next, named NTR30 for now. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the untitled drama is expected to go on the floors by mid-January.

The blockbuster song from the film Naatu Naatu got shortlisted for the Oscars. Among 15 songs in Best Original Song Category, Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR made it to the list of Oscars. Jr NTR and Ram Charan's song Naatu Naatu has been shortlisted in the 'Original song' category.