Jr NTR visits late Uma Maheswari's Hyderabad residence; WATCH

Jr NTR recently paid a visit at late Uma Maheswari's residence in Hyderabad.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Aug 04, 2022 04:23 PM IST  |  7.3K
Jr NTR visits late Uma Maheswari's house
Jr NTR visits late Uma Maheswari's Hyderabad residence; WATCH
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

RRR star Jr NTR was spotted at late Uma Maheswari's Hyderabad residence today. Legendary actor and Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao's youngest daughter passed away on Monday by suicide. Reportedly, Maheswari, who is 52-year-old, was found hanged at her residence in Hyderabad. 

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!