Jr NTR walks hand-in-hand with son Abhay Ram as he heads for a vacation with family; See PICS

Jr NTR is currently on a high with the massive success of his recent outing RRR. The popular star, who played the role of Komuram Bheem in the SS Rajamouli directorial, earned immensely positive reviews from the audiences for his stellar performance. RRR marked Jr NTR's first onscreen collaboration with his contemporary star Ram Charan, and the duo's exceptional camaraderie won the hearts of film fanatics. Jr NTR is enjoying a much-deserved break from films and has headed for a vacation with his family. Jr NTR and family spotted at the airport

The talented star was recently spotted at the airport with his wife Pranathi Nandamuri, sons Abhay Ram and Bhargav Ram, as they headed for a family vacation, abroad. In the pictures which were clicked at the airport, Jr NTR is seen walking hand-in-hand with his elder son Abhay Ram. The actor's wife Pranathi can also be spotted in the pictures. The RRR star looks dashing in a black pullover, which he paired with light blue denim trousers, and statement sunglasses. Check out Jr NTR and family's pictures from the airport, below:

Jr NTR's upcoming projects As reported earlier, Jr NTR is planning to be selective in his career, post the massive success of RRR. The talented actor will be next seen in the untitled Koratala Siva directorial, which is expected to go on floors by the beginning of 2023. The movie, which has been tentatively titled NTR 30. If the reports are to be believed, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor might make her Telugu debut with the highly anticipated project. Later, Jr NTR will team up with Prashanth Neel, the KGF fame director for his next project, which is expected to go on floors after the actor-director duo wraps up their current commitments. If things fall in place, Jr NTR might return in the role of Komuram Bheem in the upcoming sequel to RRR, which is currently in its budding stage.

