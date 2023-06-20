Jr NTR welcomes Ram Charan and Upasana to 'parents club'; Sends love and blessing to baby girl

Ram Charan and Upasana became parents as they were blessed with a baby girl, on Tuesday morning. The actor's close friend and co-star, Jr NTR, congratulated the couple on becoming parents and also sent his blessings to the baby girl. He also welcomed Charan and Upasana to the parents club.

Jr NTR took to Twitter and congratulated Ram Charan and Upasana as he wrote, "Congratulations @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela. Welcome to the parents club. Every moment spent with the baby girl will be an unforgettable memory for a life time. May God bless her and you all with immense happiness."

Jr NTR says 'Ram Charan will be hands-on father'

For the unversed, Ram Charan and Jr NTR have become close friends post RRR. In fact, the Rakhi actor was the first person to know about their pregnancy. He also revealed that Charan will be a hands-on father as he has immense love for kids.

In one of the interviews, Jr NTR opened up about Charan becoming a father and said, "Over the years of friendship, I know that he loves kids. He really loves them. I know what a father he is going to be. Hands-on. Because whenever he comes home, my kids really love him. They never treated him as a co-star, co-actor, or rival. They have always loved him. Throughout that, I know that he really likes kids. Now, finally, it's time. He is going to move muscle for that."

Ram Charan and Upasana welcome baby girl

Ram Charan and Upasana have welcomed their first child after 10 years of marriage. On Monday evening, the couple were spotted at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad as they arrived for delivery. On June 20, they were blessed with a baby girl. The star wife delivered their first child in the presence of her family including the RRR actor's parents, sisters, and others.

The mega family is on cloud nine with the arrival of their baby girl and the celebrations have begun. The preparations to welcome the baby girl have begun from Saturday itself. The parents first welcomed the handcraft cradle for their newborn, which is made by survivors of Human trafficking. RRR singer Kaala Bhairava also created a special yet meaningful tune for Ram Charan's little one.

