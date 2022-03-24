Jr NTR, wife and kids arrive wearing matching RRR t-shirts for film's screening in Hyderabad; PICS

On Thursday, a special screening of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR was held in Hyderabad. The movie stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles. Apart from them, the movie also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris in key roles. In the meantime, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody have also been roped in for the supporting roles. For the screening, Jr NTR arrived with his wife and kids. The paparazzi spotted them at the venue.

In the photos, Jr NTR can be seen with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi and kids, Nandamuri Abhay Ram and Nandamuri Bhargav Ram. They all arrived at the event wearing matching RRR t-shirts and looked so adorable. Keeping COVID-19 protocols in mind, they were also spotted wearing masks. However, they weren’t stopped by to pose for the paparazzi.

See pictures here:

RRR is one of the biggest releases of this year and is all set to hit theatres worldwide on March 25. Financed by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments, the film discusses the life of two Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan, and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR, who is up against the British Raj and Hyderabad Nizam. Set in the 1920 time period, the storyline talks about the undocumented period of their lives when these two went into oblivion before they began the fight for their country.

ALSO READ: RRR craze continues; Fans prepare hoardings, banners as the magnum opus releases tomorrow