Jr NTR wishes his brother Nandamuri Kalyanram with a special message on his birthday and calls him the 'best'

RRR star Jr NTR wished his brother and producer Nandamuri Kalyanram with a sweet message on his birthday. Check it out below.

Tollywood actor-producer and elder brother of Jr NTR, Nandamuri Kalyanram celebrates his 42nd birthday today, July 5. The actor-producer's close friends from the film industry are showering him with lovely wishes and blessings on social media. RRR star Jr NTR also wished his brother with a sweet message on this special day. The actor tweeted, "More than just being a brother, you've been my friend, philosopher and guide over the years. Happy Birthday Kalyan Anna @nandamurikalyan.You truly are the best!." Jr NTR and Nandamuri Kalyanram are known for their bond as brothers and have flaunted the same during a lot of public events.

Director Anil Ravipudi also wished the actor on his birthday. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to my PATAAS @NandamuriKalyan...#HBDNandamuriKalyanRam."

Son of actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna and Lakshmi, and grandson of actor-politician N T Rama Rao, Nandamuri Kalyanram is known for his work in films like Athanokkade, Hare Ram, Pattas and 118 among others.

Check out birthday wishes for Nandamuri Kalyanram below:

More than just being a brother, you've been my friend,philosopher and guide over the years. Happy Birthday Kalyan Anna @nandamurikalyan .You truly are the best! — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) July 5, 2020

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to my PATAAS @NandamuriKalyan garu #HBDNandamuriKalyanRam pic.twitter.com/SypqjrzmK7 — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) July 5, 2020

Meanwhile, recent reports were doing rounds that Manchu Manoj will play the villain in Trivikram Srinivas’ next film starring Jr NTR in the lead role. Reportedly, Nandamuri Kalyanram is also producing the film under his home banner Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Arts. Nandamuri Kalyanram was last seen in the film Entha Manchivaadavuraa.

