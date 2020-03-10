Jr NTR wishes his fans on the occasion of Holi; Shares an adorable PHOTO with family; Check it out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Tollywood megastar Jr NTR took to his Instagram account on Tuesday, wishing his fans a happy Holi, while sharing a picture of his family.

Tollywood star Jr NTR took to his Instagram space and wished his fans, a happy Holi, by sharing a picture of himself with his family. In the photo, his wife Lakshmi Pranathi, his son Nandamuri Abhay Ram, and his daughter were seen in white attire, splashed with yellow colour. In the photo, one cannot help but notice their vibrant smiles. Sharing the adorable photo, he wrote, “Wishing you all a very #HappyHoli”.

Meanwhile, it was revealed recently that Jr NTR and director Trivikram Srinivas are joining hands again for an upcoming Telugu film, tentatively titled, NTR30. When the makers made an official announcement about this unexpected huge collaboration, fans took to social media and expressed their excitement. It goes without saying that the movie buffs are eagerly looking forward to #NTR30. While there is no official word regarding who will play the female lead, it is being reported that Rashmika Mandanna will be seen romancing Jr NTR on screen.

This film will mark the second collaboration of Jr NTR and Trivikram, after their action drama Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, which was released in 2018. Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava was well received by the audience and critics alike. Coming back to NTR30, the film will be produced by Haarika and Hassine Creations along with NTR Arts. It is expected that the film will go on floors from May and will release in April 2021. More details about the film are awaited.

Credits :Instagram

Read More