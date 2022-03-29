Jr NTR writes a heartfelt note for his team as RRR roars at the box office: I’m touched beyond words

The audience has been going crazy for Jr NTR in the role of Komaram Bheem from SS Rajamouli's RRR. Touched by the overwhelming response to his period action drama, the star took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note. He mentioned the entire core cast and crew in his post, thanking them for making the venture a success.

Jr NTR's note went like this, "All of you heaped praises on RRR and showered us with love since the film's release. I would like to take a moment to thank everyone who made RRR, a landmark film in my career, possible. Thank you Jakkanna for inspiring me to give my best. You truly brought out the best in me and made me feel like water, versatile. Charan, my brother, I can't imagine acting in RRR without you. No one else could have done justice to the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju. Not only RRR, but Bheem would have been incomplete without you. Thank you for being the fire to my water", and the note went on.

Check out the note below:

This daredevil revolutionary tale reached the theatres on 25 March. RRR is a fictional story revolving around the life of two freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Cop Alluri Seetharama Raju is played by Ram Charan. He has also been garnering a lot of praise for his portrayal as the hot-headed police officer. The film's music has been rendered by MM Keeravani, while the cinematography has been performed by KK Senthil Kumar. RRR's editing has been taken care of by Sreekar Prasad.

