Jr.NTR’s 2010 classic Adhurs is to be re-released on THIS date

In a delightful piece of news for cinephiles and fans alike, the 2010 Telugu blockbuster film, Adhurs, starring Jr. NTR, is making a triumphant return on to the silver screen.

Directed by the renowned filmmaker VV Vinayak, this evergreen classic is set to be re-released on November 18, 2023, in a stunning 4K format, more than 13 years after its initial theatrical run.

Adhurs to witness an exciting re-release

The anticipation among fans has reached a fever pitch as they eagerly await the grand re-release of Adhurs in stunning 4K format.

Originally scheduled for a March 4 re-release earlier this year, the plans were postponed. Now, the stage is set for the return of this cult classic to hit the big screen once again.

With its timeless humor, unforgettable characters, and captivating storyline, Adhurs is sure to enthrall audiences once again. The re-release is a testament to the film's enduring legacy and the immense popularity it continues to enjoy among fans.

Adhurs: A timeless classic comedy

Adhurs initially captured the hearts of audiences in January 2010, garnering both critical acclaim and a roaring box office success. The film is celebrated for its nonchalant humor, iconic characters, and the brilliant performances of its cast, especially Jr. NTR in a dual role as Narasimha and Narasimha Chari

The on-screen camaraderie between Jr. NTR's Chari and Brahmanandam's Bhattacharya (Bhattu) is nothing short of spectacular, with their slapstick humor continuing to evoke belly laughs even after more than a decade. Their incredible chemistry left an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.

The film's charm and charisma have remained intact, earning it the status of an evergreen classic.

Adhurs’ ensemble cast and creative team

Adhurs also featured Nayanthara and Sheela as the leading ladies, further enhancing its appeal. Kona Venkat provided a captivating storyline under the adept direction of VV Vinayak.

The film boasted a stellar supporting cast, including Ramaprabha, Shayaji Shinde, Nazar, Tanikella Bharani, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Ashish Vidyarthi. The musical brilliance of Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP, who composed the film's soundtrack, played a pivotal role in its success.

Jr. NTR on the professional front

Devara - I is an upcoming action-drama film written and directed by Koratala Siva. The film is produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Kosaraju Harikrishna under the names Yuvasudha Arts and N. T. R. Arts.

War 2, the sequel to the Bollywood action-drama film War. Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR have been cast in major roles, with Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist.

The music is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Aditya Chopra will bankroll the film under Yash Raj Films, and Ayan Mukerji will be directing it. Jr. NTR makes his Bollywood debut with this film.

