Jr NTR's 30th film with director Trivikram Srinivas to feature Manchu Manoj as the antagonist?

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the makers of NTR 30 want Manchu Manoj as the film's villain who will battle it out with Jr NTR in the much-awaited drama.
7530 reads Mumbai
One of the most anticipated film from the south film industry, is Jr NTR's 30th film with Ala Vaikunthapurramloo director Trivikram Srinivas. The latest news update about the NTR 30 states that the makers of the upcoming film want south actor Manchu Manoj to play the antagonist. There is no official word about Manchu Manoj's casting as the villain in the film. But there is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the makers of NTR 30 want Manchu Manoj as the film's villain who will battle it out with Jr NTR in the much-awaited drama.

The director and lead actor Jr NTR have previously done a film called Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for the first glimpse of this project. But, the south star Jr NTR still has to finish work on his film RRR. The film, RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) is helmed by the Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. The film will also star actor cum producer Ram Charan. The film is slated for a release on January 8, 2021. Previously, the film, was slated for a release on July 31, 2020, but the makers pushed the film. But, the latest news reports, also suggest that the much-awaited film RRR may not release on January 8, 2021 as the team of RRR have not yet resumed filming.

Due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus, all the filmmakers had to suspend their shooting work and production processes. Now, slowly the state governments have allowed the filmmakers to resume their filming work but with strict rules and regulations in place.

Credits :timesofindia.indiatimes.com

