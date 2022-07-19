Jr NTR's action scene with animals in SS Rajamouli's RRR hits a huge feat

SS Rajamouli's RRR, which features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles, has become the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema. The film offers a visual treat to fans and every scene in the movie is a delight to watch. While every part of the movie hit the right chord among audiences, one scene of Jr NTR attacking the goons with animals has totally stood out and left everyone's mind blown away.

NTR Jr as Komaram Bheem attacking the property of the British to rescue a girl of the Gonda tribe. According to reports, this video posted on a Twitter handle from the West has hit 11 million views in just 48 hours. The audience in theatre was captured giving a thunderous applause when the film arrived at the scene of Bheem entering the frame with wild animals charging out from his truck. It is the action sequence based in India to have touched 11 million views in just 48 hours.

Watch the video here:​

This incredible feat comes along as RRR continues to soar. After the film released in March, it earned a phenomenal performance at the box office and glowing reviews. The film offered a visual spectacle and pulled the theatres out of the pandemic lull.

RRR has become one of the most talked about films among Hollywood moviegoers. As the film is currently streaming on OTT platforms, the audiences, Hollywood artists, and critics have been raving about the film, its visuals, cinematography, and other factors. In fact, RRR has become one of the most popular films on Netflix.

For the uninitiated, RRR, which stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn among others, is the fictional retelling of the lives of revolutionary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively.