Jr NTR's ardent fan injured in an accident; RRR actor video calls and helps with medical treatment

Jr NTR has earned a massive fan following not only in India but internationally as well. His fans leave no stone unturned to express their love for him on every special occasion. The RRR actor equally shares an emotional bond with his fans and it is a known thing. Ramesh from Gudapalli in Malikipuram Mandal of East Godavari district, an ardent fan of NTR Jr, recently met with an incident and it is the latest testimony to this.

Murali, the breadwinner of the family, met with a road accident recently. He was admitted to a hospital in a serious condition. Fortunately, he has recovered and has been discharged from the hospital. On learning his fan's critical condition, Jr NTR helped him with medical treatment. Not only that, he also video called him and reassured him that he would be alright soon.

As assured, an amount of Rs 2.50 lakh was given to Ramesh. Not just that, State convenors of NTR fans organisation Pathi Nagu, Bhaskar Choudary, and others too helped him. The actor's fan expressed his sincere gratitude to the Tollywood star and all those who supported him.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, co-starring Ram Charan. RRR will release in theatres on January 7, 2022. The film also features Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in important roles.

