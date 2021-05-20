On Jr NTR's birthday, Samantha Akkineni wishes him the 'very best' for RRR, Alia Bhatt shares his fierce look

Samantha Akkineni and Alia Bhatt were all praises for Jr NTR as his first look from RRR was released. The actor also turns a year older today and Samantha penned a sweet note for him along with sharing his RRR look.

Thursday began on a good note for Jr NTR fans as his first look from SS Rajamouli's much awaited film, RRR was released today. The actor, who is known for his stellar performances, managed to wow everyone once again with his fierce look as Komaram Bheem in the poster. Not just fans, even his co-star from the film, was in awe of the look as she shared the same on her social media handle. Apart from Alia, South beauty Samantha Akkineni also shared the look and expressed her love for it with a note.

Samantha took to her social media handle and shared Jr NTR's look. Along with it, she wished him on his birthday and wished him the best for the upcoming film. In her note, she wrote, "Woo Hoo biggest challenge so far he says. Yassss... wishing you the very very best @jrntr..Happy happy birthday." The Oh Baby actress lauded the actor and praised his look. On the other hand, Alia, who will be seen as Sita in RRR, took to her Instagram story and shared the poster featuring Jr NTR.

Take a look:

Talking about RRR, the film has been in the news since it was announced. It is a pan-India project and stars Bollywood actors like Alia and apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR. It is helmed by SS Rajamouli. Ram will be seen essaying the role of Alluri Sitaram Raju while Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem.

Ajay's first look was also released on his birthday and it managed to send fans into a frenzy. Similarly, Alia's first look as Sita mesmerised everyone. The film is originally shot in Telugu but will be released in multiple languages including, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada. It is expected to hit the screens on October 13, 2021.

