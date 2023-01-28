Jr NTR's cousin Taraka Ratna collapses at a rally due to cardiac arrest; Balakrishna shares health update

Ratna collapsed while taking part in the political rally of TDP's leader Nara Chandra Babu's son Lokesh. Reportedly, he attended a puja and then joined a prayer at a mosque and collapsed while exiting due to cardiac arrest. A few videos of him being rushed to the hospital amid a huge crowd have surfaced on social media.

Politician and actor Taraka Ratna, who is a member of the Nandamuri family and cousin of RRR star Jr NTR , has been hospitalised due to cardiac arrest. According to reports, he collapsed during a political rally in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, and was rushed to the hospital immediately. His uncle Nandamuri Balakrishna visited him in the hospital and revealed that he is being treated and there is nothing to worry about.

Balakrishna shares Taraka Ratna health update

After getting to know the news of Taraka Ratna, his uncle Balakrishna visited the hospital and also addressed the press as he shared a health update. “All his parameters read okay, they have given first aid and taken care of him as well as they can. There is nothing to worry about. The doctors have also suggested us to take him to Bengaluru. He had a heart attack and his valves are blocked.” Balakrishna shared his health update, as quoted by Times Of India.

According to reports from Television channel TV9 Taraka Ratna had no pulse when he reached the hospital. However, the pulse was revived and he was reportedly moved to a bigger hospital for further treatment. The reports also claim that 90 percent of his heart had a blockage.

An official press note from the hospital is yet to be shared. The Nandamuri family has not yet reached the hospital to visit Taraka Ratna. However, it is said that Chandra Babu will be visiting Ratna soon.

About Jr NTR's cousin and actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna

Taraka Ratna made his debut in Okato Number Kurraadu (2003), and did several movies as a hero before moving on to villain roles. He is the cousin of Tollywood stars Jr NTR, Kalyan Ram, and the grandson of late movie icon NT Rama Rao.

