Jr NTR's cousin Taraka Ratna in critical stage after suffering cardiac arrest; Hospital releases health bulletin

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, the cousin of Jr NTR, nephew of Balakrishna, and grandson of NT Rama Rao, was hospitalised on Saturday after suffering cardiac arrest. He was rushed to a hospital in Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh but later moved to a bigger one in Bengaluru. Now, Narayana Hospital, where he is receiving treatment, has released a health update where he is said to be in a critical stage.

The hospital health bulletin reads, "Shri Nandamuri Taaraka Ratna suffered a Cardiac Arrest at Kuppam on 27 January and was shifted to a Hospital in Kuppam with resuscitation for 45 minutes and primary treatment. Doctors there advised to move him to a tertiary center due to his critical condition. He was transferred to NH via road at 1am on 28" January. On arriving at NH higher level diagnostics showed that his condition was highly critical due to the cardiogenic shock after the Myocardial Infarction, and evaluation of his condition will continue with treatment under standard guidelines and protocols. He is currently under the care of a multi-disciplinary clinical team including Cardiologists, Intensivists, and other specialists at NH. He remains in a critical state on maximal support. He will continue to be under rigorous evaluation and treatment in the coming days."