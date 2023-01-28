Jr NTR's cousin Taraka Ratna in critical stage after suffering cardiac arrest; Hospital releases health bulletin
Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, the cousin of Jr NTR, nephew of Balkrishna, and grandson of NT Rama Rao, was hospitalised after suffering cardiac arrest.
Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, the cousin of Jr NTR, nephew of Balakrishna, and grandson of NT Rama Rao, was hospitalised on Saturday after suffering cardiac arrest. He was rushed to a hospital in Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh but later moved to a bigger one in Bengaluru. Now, Narayana Hospital, where he is receiving treatment, has released a health update where he is said to be in a critical stage.
The hospital health bulletin reads, "Shri Nandamuri Taaraka Ratna suffered a Cardiac Arrest at Kuppam on 27 January and was shifted to a Hospital in Kuppam with resuscitation for 45 minutes and primary treatment. Doctors there advised to move him to a tertiary center due to his critical condition. He was transferred to NH via road at 1am on 28" January. On arriving at NH higher level diagnostics showed that his condition was highly critical due to the cardiogenic shock after the Myocardial Infarction, and evaluation of his condition will continue with treatment under standard guidelines and protocols. He is currently under the care of a multi-disciplinary clinical team including Cardiologists, Intensivists, and other specialists at NH. He remains in a critical state on maximal support. He will continue to be under rigorous evaluation and treatment in the coming days."
Check out the health bulletin Taraka Ratna here:
Taraka Ratna suffered cardiac arrest at a political rally
For the unversed, Taraka Ratna collapsed while participating in the political rally of TDP's leader Nara Lokesh. He joined to offer prayers at a mosque and suddenly collapsed suffering massive cardiac arrest. He was rushed to a hospital nearby in Kuppam for treatment. According to reports, Taraka Ratna had no pulse when he reached the hospital but was revived eventually.
Taraka Ratna's brothers Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram
Meanwhile, according to reports, Jr NTR is reportedly expected to fly to Bengaluru to visit his brother Taraka Ratna in hospital. However, there is no official confirmation yet. Kalyan Ram also took to Twitter and wished the speedy recovery of his cousin. He tweeted, "I wish my brother Sri Nandamuri Taraka Ratna a speedy recovery. Get well soon and get back to complete health brother."
Kalyan Ram also postponed the release of his first single from the upcoming film Amigos, considering the situation of his brother.
