Jr NTR's Devera Part 2 shelved after the first part flopped at box office?

Jr NTR-starrer Devara: Part 1 released in theaters on September 27, 2024. Now, it seems that the movie's sequel, Devara: Part 2, has been shelved by the makers after the underwhelming and mixed responses to the first installment.

Is Jr NTR’s Devara: Part 2 shelved?

According to a report by Let's Cinema, Devara: Part 2 has been shelved by the makers. As per speculations, director Koratala Siva had written a new draft for the movie and narrated it to Jr NTR.

However, the RRR star reportedly felt that the new version did not land well with him and seemed forced to fit the narrative. As of now, these are only reports, and an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

Earlier, the makers had announced that Devara: Part 2 was still in development, sharing a special post on the movie's release anniversary. However, there have been no further updates about the project since then.

More about Devara: Part 1

Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR in the lead role, follows the story of a village chieftain, Devara. Along with his contemporaries, he makes a living by smuggling goods from the middle of the sea to influential clients.

However, after a fateful incident reveals that the goods being smuggled are actually weapons, Devara turns against the practice and begins hunting down anyone involved in it. Betrayed by his own people, he disappears, leaving behind a chilling message and threatening to catch anyone who continues smuggling.

Years later, his contemporaries live in fear of Devara, while his son, Vara, harbors resentment toward his father for abandoning him and his family. The film ends on a cliffhanger, setting the stage for a sequel.

In addition to Jr NTR, the movie features an ensemble cast that includes Janhvi Kapoor (in her Telugu debut), Saif Ali Khan, Kalaiyarasan, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Srikanth, Murali Sharma, Abhimanyu Singh, and several others in key roles.

Jr NTR’s next movie

Jr NTR is currently working on his next release, tentatively titled NTRNeel (Dragon). Directed by Prashanth Neel, the action entertainer is slated for release on June 25, 2026.

Apart from Tarak, the movie is expected to feature actors Rukmini Vasanth and Tovino Thomas in pivotal roles.

