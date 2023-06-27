Jr NTR's die-hard fan Shyam dies allegedly under mysterious circumstances; TFI fans demand probe

Trigger Warning: Suicide Mention

In a shocking piece of news, Jr NTR's die-hard fan, Shyam, passed away under mysterious circumstances yesterday. The young boy's sudden demise has taken social media by storm as Jr NTR's fans suspect foul play. According to media reports, Shyam – a college student from East Godavari district – died by suicide at Chintaluru village but fans demand a thorough investigation into this.

There is a lot of uproar already on social media about this case as fans demand justice for the young boy. Jr NTR, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan and fans of other celebs from the Telugu film industry have taken to social media to demand justice. "WeWantJusticeForShyamNTR" is trending on Twitter as friends and fans of Tollywood celebrities rally for a thorough investigation into Shyam's case, urging higher authorities to take action.

"The news of NTR fan Shyam’s demise. Heart wrenching to watch his disturbed earthly body. Requesting the concerned departments to conduct thorough investigation and bring just to that poor boy," read one of the tweets.

Director Maruthi also took to Twitter and penned a note saying, "Fans won't expect anything except good things about their heroes and good cinema , it's sad to see one young boy leave us with unknown reasons."

Check out Twitter uproar on Shyam's sudden death

Shyam was popularly known for being a die-hard Jr NTR fan. Be it during promotional events or movie releases, he would leave no stone unturned to celebrate his favorite actor. Remember, a guy crossed all the security at Das Ka Dhamki's pre-release event to meet Jr NTR on the stage? He ran onto the stage amid high security and grabbed the RRR actor by his waist. But Jr NTR stopped them and obliged Shyam for a picture and then requested him to go off the stage.

Check out the video below:

ALSO READ: Did Pawan Kalyan just say Prabhas, Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan are bigger stars than him?