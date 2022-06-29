Jr NTR's fan Janardhan's health in critical condition; RRR actor calls his mother; VIDEO

Upon hearing about his die-hard fan Janardhan's severe health condition, Jr NTR immediately made a call to his mother. The RRR actor reached out to Janardhan's mother through a phone call and wished him a speedy recovery. The video of the same has surfaced on social media and fans are amazed by Jr NTR's generosity and support towards his fans.



As we all know, fans leave no stone unturned to showcase their love for their favourite star. Vice-versa, celebs down South also make sure to support their fans in their tough times. They also host enough meets and greets on birthdays and other special occasions. Rajinikanth, Ram Charan, Vijay Deverakonda, actor Suriya and many others have stood by their fans in need.

It is an overwhelming gesture by Jr NTR!

Check out the video below:

On the work front, Jr NTR is not the one to rest on his laurels. After the success of RRR, the actor has launched his next 2 films including Koratala Siva's NTR30 and Prashanth Neel's NTR31.

NTR30 marks the reunion of the man of the masses NTR Jr and acclaimed filmmaker Koratala Siva after Janatha Garage. NTR30 will hit the floors soon.