Jr NTR's fans arrested in Andhra Pardesh for allegedly sacrificing goats during birthday celebrations

Jr NTR's fans got arrested by the Robertsonpet Police for alleged involvement in sacrificial activities. According to reports, during the birthday celebrations of the RRR actor, the fans have allegedly killed two goats and spilled the blood on his banner. This act was purportedly carried out as part of the actor's birthday celebrations, on May 20.

The individuals arrested were identified as P Siva Naga Raju, K Sai, G Sai, D Naga Bhushanam, V Sai, P Nageswara Rao, Y Dharani, P Siva, and B Anil Kumar. On May 20, the group fans reportedly arrived at Siri Krishna and Siri Venkata Theatre in Andhra Pradesh’s Machilipatnam to celebrate Jr NTR’s birthday. They reportedly killed the goats, smeared their blood on Jr NTR’s banners, and “took away the carcasses along with the sharp weapons used in the act before escaping the scene." This incident has generated shock and outrage among the public.

Jr NTR's fans burn theatre during Simhardi's re-release

Another incident from Jr NTR's birthday that is doing rounds is fans burning theatre with crackers during Simhardi's re-release. A theatre in Vijayawada broke into fire after a few fans burst crackers while watching the actor's superhit film Simhardi. The show had to be cancelled after a fire broke out. Police personnel were deployed at the scene as they controlled the crowd and helped everyone exit safely.



Upcoming movies

Jr NTR is currently busy shooting for his next, titled Devara with Koratala Siva. This film marks the reunion of the actor and director duo after their blockbuster film Janatha Garage. On the occasion of his birthday, the first look of the actor from the film was released and it has fire written all over it. Janhvi Kapoor is the female lead and Saif Ali Khan is playing the role of the antagonist.

Jr NTR will join Hrithik Roshan in War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. He will be locking horns with Hrithik Roshan in War 2 and it’s going to be an epic action adventure. Hrithik Roshan confirmed the news of Jr NTR in War 2 with his birthday note for the actor,

