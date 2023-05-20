Jr NTR's fans go berserk as they celebrate Simhardi re-release; Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu send birthday wishes

Jr NTR is celebrating his 40th birthday today, on May 20. This birthday is indeed special as he has now become a global phenomenon because of the massive success and recognition of RRR. The actor's birthday celebrations began yesterday evening itself. Several celebs from the film industry including Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, War 2 co-star Hrithik Roshan, Chiranjeevi and many others sent special wishes to the birthday boy.

Ever since yesterday, Twitter has been trending with several hashtags for Jr NTR. The actor also gave fans a perfect birthday treat with the title and first look of his upcoming film Devara with director Koratala Siva. Following the re-release tradition on birthdays, Jr NTR's blockbuster film Simhardi, directed by SS Rajamouli was released in theatres today. Fans have been creating hysteria with their massive response in the theatres. Several videos of fans celebrating the re-release of Simhardi is going viral.

Several co-peers from various film industries took to Twitter and wished Jr NTR on his birthday.

Mahesh Babu wrote, “Happy birthday @tarak9999! Wishing you an epic year ahead!! (sic)”

Chiranjeevi called Jr NTR ‘a bundle of talent’ and wrote, “Happy Birthday @tarak9999 , a bundle of talent !May God bless you with all the success and happiness !(sic)”

Allu Arjun tweeted, “Many many happy returns of the day Bava @tarak9999 . Hope you have a ( bloody ) good birthday .(sic)”

Sai Dharam Tej wished the actor for his upcoming film Devara and tweeted, “Happy Birthday Tarak @tarak9999 Wishing you nothing short of exciting & extraordinary times ahead. Sending you loads of love, laughter and joy your way. What a fierce you're in #Devara & All the best

NTR30 first look released on birthday

Jr NTR will be seen next with Kortala Siva and it's one of the most anticipated movies. on the occasion of his birthday, the makers of the upcoming film released and title and first look. The actor's next with Koratala Siva is titled Devara. He looks menacing, fierce, and raw, clad in a lungi with a blood-soaked axe. Janhvi Kapoor is the female lead in the film. Saif Ali Khan is playing the role of the antagonist.

