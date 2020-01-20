Jr NTR's film with director Trivikram Srinivas to be a family drama? Find Out

Jr NTR who will be seen in the upcoming film RRR will be collaborating Ala Vaikunthapurramloo director Trivikram Srinivas for an upcoming film.

The south megastar Jr NTR who will be seen in the upcoming film RRR will be collaborating Ala Vaikunthapurramloo director Trivikram Srinivas for an upcoming film. As per the latest reports on the RRR actor, the film is expected to be a family drama. The south megastar Jr NTR was looking forward to star in a film directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The actor reportedly asked the director to write a family drama. The Ala Vaikunthapurramloo director came up with a script which was a mass entertainer in the form of a family drama. According to news reports, Jr NTR has given his nod to the new script and is expected to kick start the shoot for the Trivikram Srinivas directorial after he winds up SS Rajamouli's film RRR.

The shoot of RRR is moving on in a steady way. The cast and crew have reportedly shot for 70 per cent of the film's shoot. Now, the latest reports on the SS Rajamouli directorial claim that the cast and crew will shoot for some action scenes between the two leading men of the film, Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The film will see both the lead stars as freedom fighters. The film is being shot on a grand scale. The film titled RRR will also star Bollywood actors and in key roles.

The film is expected to hit the big screens on July 30, this year. The director and actor, Trivikram Srinivas and Jr NTR previously did a film called Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. The film was a blockbuster success.

