Jr NTR's latest pic with son Abhay Ram is all about precious love as they enjoy 'an eyeful of Eiffel Tower'

Jr NTR has taken a break from work and is holidaying in Paris with his family. The actor has shared an adorable photo with his eldest son, Abhay Ram. One can see, the father-son duo looking super happy as they pose with the Eiffel Tower in the backdrop.

Sharing the photo, Jr NTR wrote, "An eyeful of the Eiffel..." Tarak got married to Narne Lakshmi Pranathi in May 2011 and the power couple was blessed with their first child Abhay Ram in July 2014 and the second, Bhargav Ram on June 14, 2018. Every picture of him with his kids and wife on social media are cuteness overloaded.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR recently hit the headlines after he made an emotional statement against YCP leaders. The RRR actor addressing the recent situation, said, "I am talking as a son, a husband, a father, a citizen of India, and a Telugu man. I request the politicians to stop this uncivilized culture of abusing women. We have to be exemplars for the next generation,"

Here's the full video:

On the work front, Jr NTR will be seen alongside Ram Charan in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR. The much-awaited film boasts some of the popular actors such as Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Allison Doody and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles. Helmed on a massive budget of close to Rs. 400 crores, RRR is bankrolled by DVV Entertainments and is slated to hit theatres on January 7, 2022.

