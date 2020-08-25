  1. Home
Jr NTR's look from the upcoming film RRR to release only after the team resumes its shoot?

The news reports further go on to add that the makers of RRR will resume the shoot only in October. The latest news update about RRR states that the lead star, Jr NTR's first look will be unveiled only after the team resumes its shoot.
August 25, 2020
The latest news update about the upcoming film RRR states that lead star Jr NTR's first look will be unveiled only after the team resumes its shoot. The news reports further go on to add that the makers of RRR will resume the shoot only in October. The makers of RRR have not yet officially announced the date when the cast and crew will resume the shoot. But, there is a strong buzz in the film industry that the team will kick start its shoot once again from the month of October. Previously, it was reported that the team of RRR will have a trial shoot.

 

But, later on news reports stated that the makers of the SS Rajamouli directorial cancelled the trial shoot owing to the rising cases of COVID 19. The director, SS Rajamouli had also tested positive for COVID 19, which is shared on his social media handle. Now, the latest news reports state that the first look and the teaser of Jr NTR's character will be unveiled within 10 days of the team resuming its shoot.

 

There is no official word out yet about the first look of Jr NTR being unveiled. So far, the makers of the much awaited drama RRR had released the first look poster of the actor Ram Charan who is also playing the lead. The first look of lead actor Ram Charan was unveiled on the eve of the actor's birthday. The fans and followers of the actor gave his first look from RRR, a thundering response.

 

(ALSO READ: SS Rajamouli's wife Rama turns dialogue writer for the Ram Charan & Jr NTR starrer RRR)

Credits :thehansindia.com

