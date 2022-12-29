Jr NTR's luxurious house in Hyderabad; A virtual tour with photos and videos

Jr NTR is one of the highest-paid and most popular actors in Tollywood. He hails from the most influential family in Tollywood, the Nandamuri clan, his grandfather was a legendary actor and politician, including his father, uncle, and others. He enjoys a massive fan following in Telugu states and goes by the tag, 'Man of Masses'. And after the blockbuster film RRR, his horizons opened because of his performance as revolutionary leader Komaram Bheem. The actor's performance was hailed by the audience from all corners, especially the chase scene with animals. Today, Jr NTR is beyond Tollywood, he is known as a pan Indian star. In fact, the makers of the film also sent nominations for Best Actor for Jr NTR to Oscars 2023. However, the Oscars are yet to respond, the full list will be expected next year. It is noted that Naatu Naatu's song from RRR has been shortlisted as an 'Original Song' at Oscars 2023. Among 15 songs, Naatu Naatu, which featured Ram Charan and Jr NTR showing off their swift dance moves, got shortlisted in the list.

RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli and featured Ram Charan, Ali Bhatt, Ajay Devgan, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris and others in lead roles. Well, Jr NTR owns a whopping net worth and his lavish house in Hyderabad is one of his biggest assets. The house is worth crores. On that, let's take a virtual tour of Jr NTR's home. Lavish home RRR star Jr NTR owns a plush house in Hyderabad’s posh colony Jubilee Hills. The house is reportedly whopping worth Rs 25 crores, as per Housing.com. The lavish house is spread across a massive area with a huge lawn around it.



Living room The living room of NTR's house is decorated with a posh interior. The home is reportedly a good combination of antique and unique design. A photo shared by Jr NTR gives a small glimpse of his house. The pic shows his son sitting and posing for a pic on a huge yellow sofa chair. The couch chair added much-needed brightness in the background of cream-colored hues on the walls.



Big garden and terrace The big garden in the house is filled with trees and open air, a few chairs and a cradle. The family often clicks pics in the garden. Unique entrance The entrance of the house is very unique. It has a special place with a huge bell. During the COVID-19 lockdown, when the nation gathered to clap and make sound to stand in unity, Jr NTR shared a video of him and his son ringing the bell.

Modern Kitchen The kitchen in the house is perfect. It's an open kitchen with white and black cupboards, with a dining table placed adjacent. An ash-coloured refrigerator is also in the kitchen. It's a modern kitchen with all equities. Garge and home theater The house also consists of a home theatre, where NTR's family and friends gather to watch movies and chill. There is also a parking garage in front of the house. All the lavish cars owned by Jr NTR and his family are parked here. The actor owns a list of posh and high-end cars like Audi, Range Rover, and Mercedes.