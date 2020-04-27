Jr NTR's movie with Trivikram Srinivas to feature a young hero in pivotal role; Actor to begin shoot post RRR

Jr NTR is going to collaborate with Trivikram Srinivas for a new project after RRR. This movie will reportedly feature a young hero too.

Jr. NTR does not need any introduction and is considered one of the most popular and bankable South superstars. As per reports, he will be teaming up with noted filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas for a new project. The director-actor duo has earlier worked together in the movie Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava which was a commercial success. Reports suggest that Srinivas is working on the new project’s script as of now. The movie has now been tentatively titled Ayinanu Poyi Raavale Hastinaku.

The latest buzz revolving around this project is that a young hero will be roped in for playing a crucial role in the movie. The filmmaker has been following this trend for quite some time and the latest example that can be taken here is that of the Allu Arjun-Pooja Hegde starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo that featured Sushanth in a significant role. As for the new project, it is still not clear who will be roped in for that particular role.

However, one thing is pretty clear that the character will have great significance in the movie’s plot. As for Jr. NTR, he is currently gearing up for the big-budget movie RRR co-starring Ram Charan, , and in the lead roles. The period action drama has been directed by SS Rajamouli of Baahubali fame. It has been produced by D.V.V. Danayya. It is considered one of the most anticipated movies in current times and is scheduled to be released on January 8, 2021.

