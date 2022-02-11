Jr NTR's next to be with Trivikram Srinivas; Producer confirms & reveals major details

Jr. NTR is on a roll this year with a string of exciting projects. After RRR with S.S Rajamouli, Jr NTR will team up with Trivikram Srinivas for his next, tentatively titled NTR30. Although the film is yet to be announced, it is carrying a big buzz. Now, the confirmed that the movie is on and has also revealed that it will be made on grand scale.

The producer also revealed that Jr NTR and Trivikram's project will be one of the biggest movies in India. The makers are planning to make it on the whopping amount and soon the announcement will be made.

Jr. NTR and Trivikram have worked with each other before, for Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and the movie went on to be a blockbuster. Since the news of this collaboration came out, fans have been waiting for an update.

Jr. NTR is currently waiting for the release of for S.S. Rajamouli’s next big project, RRR. Jr. NTR will be seen alongside Ram Charan and will play the role of Komaram Bheem, while the latter will play the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju.