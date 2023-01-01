Jr NTR's NTR30 release date to Naga Chaitanya's Custody teaser: Major updates of upcoming South films

On the occasion of New Year 2023, several new updates from the upcoming South films have been announced. Biggies like Naga Chaitanya's Custody, Jr NTR's NTR30, and much more updates have been unveiled today. Movie buffs are super excited and are trending social media with the movies. Naga Chaitanya is currently busy with his police action drama, Custody. Marking the special occasion of New Year, the makers unveiled a glimpse video and it looks power packed. The actor is seen in the role of police with top-notch action sequences in the video.

Custody will be the first Telugu-Tamil bilingual drama of the Thank You star. The project will further mark the filmmaker's Telugu debut. Krithi Shetty is the female lead of the film. Chay and Krithi previously worked together in the 2021 film Bangarraju. Financed by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen, Pavan Kumar is presenting this ambitious project. Custody is set to release in theaters on May 12, 2023.

