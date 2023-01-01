Jr NTR's NTR30 release date to Naga Chaitanya's Custody teaser: Major updates of upcoming South films
On the occasion of New Year 2023, several new updates from the upcoming South films have been announced.
On the occasion of New Year 2023, several new updates from the upcoming South films have been announced. Biggies like Naga Chaitanya's Custody, Jr NTR's NTR30, and much more updates have been unveiled today. Movie buffs are super excited and are trending social media with the movies.
Naga Chaitanya is currently busy with his police action drama, Custody. Marking the special occasion of New Year, the makers unveiled a glimpse video and it looks power packed. The actor is seen in the role of police with top-notch action sequences in the video.
Custody will be the first Telugu-Tamil bilingual drama of the Thank You star. The project will further mark the filmmaker's Telugu debut. Krithi Shetty is the female lead of the film. Chay and Krithi previously worked together in the 2021 film Bangarraju. Financed by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen, Pavan Kumar is presenting this ambitious project. Custody is set to release in theaters on May 12, 2023.
After the massive success of RRR, Jr NTR will be back on screen with Koratala Siva's NTR30. Today, the makers shared a poster without revealing the actor's face with swords in his hand and conveyed New Year wishes to fans. The makers also announced the regular shoot will begin next month. The release date is out as well. Yes, NTR30 will hit the theatres on April 5, 2024.
“NTR has been very cautious with what he wants to do following the global fame that RRR has got him. He has been working closely with Kortala Siva on the script of NTR 30 and is finally satisfied with the output of the final draft. The film Mahurat is expected to take place in Hyderabad by Mid-January,” revealed a source close to the development.
Journalist. Taking baby steps to make it big. A graduate in mass communication and journalism, with two and half year...Read more