  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Jr NTR's RRR Controversy: Komaram Bheem's grandson threatens to protest against the film; Here's why

Jr NTR features as revolutionary tribal leader Komaram Bheem in RRR but his first look is receiving backlash from the family and their community.
29544 reads Mumbai
Jr NTR's RRR Controversy of Komaram Bheem look Jr NTR's RRR Controversy: Komaram Bheem's grandson threatens to protest against the film; Here's why
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Jr NTR's first look as Komaram Bheem from SS Rajamouli's RRR was released recently and it took social media by storm. RRR co-star Ram Charan took to Twitter and shared Jr NTR's first look that is intense, appealing and will leave you asking for more about his role in the upcoming magnum opus. As we all know, the actor features as revolutionary tribal leader Komaram Bheem but his first look is receiving backlash from the family and their community. Sone Rao, the grandson of Komaram Bheem has opposed the actor's Muslim get-up and have requested Rajamouli to withdraw that part from the film as it is 'distortion of history'. 

"Had the director and writers consulted us for research information about our hero, we would have helped them out. Bheem fought for the land, water and other resources of tribals. Representing him as a minority community member is nothing but a distortion," Sone Rao said in a video that has gone viral on social media. 

Bheem never looked like a Muslim and there is no record of the same said Komaram Bheem's grandson. He added, "By misrepresenting a hero we all worship as a god, the film has offended us Adivasis. We request Rajamouli to withdraw the Muslim get-up," he added. "If he doesn't withdraw the look, we will surely protest against the movie." 

In the first look, Jr NTR at the end of the video is seen wearing a skull cap, surma to his eyes, and dressed in a white pathani as a Muslim man.  Adivasi leader from Adilabad has also expressed his opposition to the portrayal of NTR's look in the film. 


Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Indiaglitz

You may like these
RRR: Jr NTR's first look as Bheem is a befitting late birthday gift from Ram Charan and will leave you amazed
Jr NTR’s first look as Komaram Bheem for RRR revealed: Raashi Khanna, Devi Sri Prasad hail the ‘Mighty Bheem’
Jr NTR’s first look for RRR to be REVEALED tomorrow; Ram Charan shares teaser video; WATCH
RRR: Ram Charan to release Jr NTR's first look from SS Rajamouli's magnum opus on THIS date
RRR: Ram Charan & Jr NTR starrer will not feature the lead actors in a fight for independence
RRR: Makers of Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer resume shoot after 7 months in Hyderabad; Fans go berserk

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement