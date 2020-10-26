Jr NTR's RRR Controversy: Komaram Bheem's grandson threatens to protest against the film; Here's why

Jr NTR features as revolutionary tribal leader Komaram Bheem in RRR but his first look is receiving backlash from the family and their community.

Jr NTR's first look as Komaram Bheem from SS Rajamouli's RRR was released recently and it took social media by storm. RRR co-star Ram Charan took to Twitter and shared Jr NTR's first look that is intense, appealing and will leave you asking for more about his role in the upcoming magnum opus. As we all know, the actor features as revolutionary tribal leader Komaram Bheem but his first look is receiving backlash from the family and their community. Sone Rao, the grandson of Komaram Bheem has opposed the actor's Muslim get-up and have requested Rajamouli to withdraw that part from the film as it is 'distortion of history'.

"Had the director and writers consulted us for research information about our hero, we would have helped them out. Bheem fought for the land, water and other resources of tribals. Representing him as a minority community member is nothing but a distortion," Sone Rao said in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Bheem never looked like a Muslim and there is no record of the same said Komaram Bheem's grandson. He added, "By misrepresenting a hero we all worship as a god, the film has offended us Adivasis. We request Rajamouli to withdraw the Muslim get-up," he added. "If he doesn't withdraw the look, we will surely protest against the movie."

In the first look, Jr NTR at the end of the video is seen wearing a skull cap, surma to his eyes, and dressed in a white pathani as a Muslim man. Adivasi leader from Adilabad has also expressed his opposition to the portrayal of NTR's look in the film.

I am glad that I have spoken up even when I knew I would be lynched by one and all for criticizing famous celebrities from film industry. By falsely dehinduizing every Hindu icon for their secularism,they are simply appropriating the History of Hindu icons and their sacrifice https://t.co/KJvdu1vX24 — True Indology (@TIinExile) October 23, 2020

What?! Gond tribals are not Hindus? Komaram Bheem was not Hindu? "Gonds call themselves descendants of Mahabharata warriors and they worship Gandhari and Hidimbi" - Biography of Komaram Bheem by Gond historian Bhukya China Venkateshwarlu https://t.co/Dt8LoDGz6b pic.twitter.com/fVs4NgE8qP — True Indology (@TIinExile) October 23, 2020

