Jr NTR's son Abhay Ram singing Follow Follow song is too cute to miss out; watch unseen video

Jr NTR is a doting husband to wife Lakshmi Pranathi and a loving father to two sons- Abhay Ram and Bhargav. The actor maintains a very lowkey personal life and hardly makes any public appearances with family or shares photos on social media. The actor believes in keeping his beautiful personal life away from the clutches of stardom and always prefers to prioritize his family over everything. Despite that, fans shower the same amount of love to the actor's sons as well.

The couple’s younger son has turned a year older today. On the occasion of the star kids’ birthday, the Tollywood superstar aka Tarak’s fans have taken the internet by storm. We stumbled upon Abhay's super cute video and it definitely deserves attention.

In the video, the little boy is seen singing his father Tarak's song Follow Follow from Nannaku Prematho. Abhay sings Follow Follow song and his cute rabbit toy repeats after him.

The actor not only crooned the song but also danced as it is from his film Nannaku Prematho. He impressed the audience big time with his singing and became a chartbuster hit. The song showcases Jr NTR’s incredible dance skills. His sharp and synchronized moves leave a lasting impact on the audience.

Jr NTR's fans shower wishes on star kid Abhay Ram on his birthday

Jr NTR's family

Jr NTR and Pranathi are one of the cutest and strongest couples in the South Indian film industry. NTR married Lakshmi Pranathi in 2011 and it was an arranged marriage, set by his parents. Pranathi was only 18 years old when she married NTR in 2011, recently the couple celebrated 10 years of marital bliss. The couple welcomed their first son, Abhay Ram in 2014. The couple was blessed with a second baby boy in 2019. Jr NTR is true husband goals and daddy goals, and his few Instagram pictures are proof.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, coming to work terms, Jr NTR is currently busy shooting for his next, Devara with Koratala Siva. The film marks the reunion of the actor and director duo after their blockbuster film Janatha Garage. Janhvi Kapoor is the female lead and Saif Ali Khan is playing the role of the antagonist. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan holds baby girl Klin Kaara in arms for perfect family portrait with wife Upasana and Rhyme