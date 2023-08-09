Jr NTR's stylish makeover for Devara goes viral; Charms with stubble beard and new haircut

Jr NTR, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Devara, has got a new makeover. His latest look was by Aalim Hakim, the celebrity hairdresser, who also styles Ram Charan, Rajinikanth, and others. The viral pic features the actor sporting a new hairdo and short stubble.

A photo of Jr NTR's new makeover is going viral on social media. The actor has opted for a neat hairstyle, which goes perfectly with his stubble beard. Within a few hours, the photo received thousands of likes and fans are going gaga Jr NTR's look. The latest makeover is reportedly for Devara, which the actor is currently shooting in Hyderabad.



Jr NTR kick starts new schedule of Devara

A new schedule of Devara is all set to kick start in Hyderabad. The makers have planned an intense action sequence between NTR and Saif Ali Khan, who is playing an antagonist in the film. Expected to be one of the major portions of the film, the latest sequence is something the audiences have never witnessed the actor perform.

Recently, the makers released a special video as they began the countdown of the Devara release. The RRR actor shared his experience working on the film and described his journey as an emotional ride. Within less than 250 days, Devara will reach the audience. The pan-Indian film is scheduled to release worldwide on April 5.



About Devara

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara marks the reunion of the actor and director duo after their blockbuster film Janatha Garage. Janhvi Kapoor is the female lead and Saif Ali Khan is playing the role of the antagonist. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer.

Ratnavelu is the director of photography. A Sreekar Prasad handles the editing. Sabu Cyril heads the production design team. Hollywood visual effects artist Brad Minnich has come on board for the film.

