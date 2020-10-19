Jr NTR's upcoming film with director Trivikram Srinivas to be shot in US?

The news reports further go on to add that as and when Jr NTR completes his work on the much awaited film RRR, he will start the shoot of the Trivikram Srinivas film.

The latest buzz in the south film industry is that actor Jr NTR's upcoming film with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo director Trivikram Srinivas will be shot in the US. The news reports further go on to state that Jr NTR has given his nod for the film with ace filmmaker, Trivikram Srinivas. The news reports further go on to add that as and when Jr NTR completes his work on the much awaited film RRR, he will start the shoot of the Trivikram Srinivas film.

The lead actor of RRR, Jr NTR and the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo director had previously collaborated on a film called Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. This film had proved to be a blockbuster hit at the box office. The news reports further state that the film with Jr NTR in the lead and helmed by Trivikram Srinivas will be a very interesting project. The director is riding high on his latest success called Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring the Stylish Star, Allu Arjun. The film also featured the gorgeous diva Pooja Hegde. The popular actor Jr NTR is playing the lead in the upcoming film RRR, which is helmed by the Baahubali director SS Rajamouli.

The film will also feature well known actor cum producer Ram Charan. The film reportedly is a period drama. Bollywood actors and will feature in key roles in the highly anticipated film RRR.

