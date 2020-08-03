Jr NTR's upcoming film with director Trivikram Srinivas to revolve around a treasure hunt?

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the film may have the lead actor Jr NTR going on a treasure hunt in the Ala Vaikunthapurramloo director's upcoming film.

The latest news update on the south star Jr NTR states that the actor's film with director Trivikram Srinivas could revolve around a treasure hunt. There is no official word out yet on the film. But, there is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the film may have the lead actor Jr NTR going on a treasure hunt in the Ala Vaikunthapurramloo director's upcoming film. On the work front, Jr NTR will star in the upcoming drama called RRR.

The film is helmed by ace south director SS Rajamouli. The director is known for his blockbuster film Baahubali. The southern drama titled RRR will also feature, actor cum producer Ram Charan. The film RRR is expected to be a period drama. The news reports about the SS Rajamouli directorial state that the film will feature lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan as fierce freedom fighters. The first look of the southern actor Ram Charan from RRR was unveiled by the makers of the film on the eve the actor’s birthday. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for the film RRR.

The fans and followers of the south actor Jr NTR are very excited about the film. Now, with the latest update of the south star Jr NTR starring in Trivikram Srinivas' upcoming film which will reportedly be based on a treasure hunt has generated a lot of interest and intrigue among the fans and film audiences.

