  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Jr NTR's upcoming film with director Trivikram Srinivas to revolve around a treasure hunt?

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the film may have the lead actor Jr NTR going on a treasure hunt in the Ala Vaikunthapurramloo director's upcoming film.
14280 reads Mumbai
jr ntr,Trivikram Srinivas,SouthJr NTR's upcoming film with director Trivikram Srinivas to revolve around a treasure hunt?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The latest news update on the south star Jr NTR states that the actor's film with director Trivikram Srinivas could revolve around a treasure hunt. There is no official word out yet on the film. But, there is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the film may have the lead actor Jr NTR going on a treasure hunt in the Ala Vaikunthapurramloo director's upcoming film. On the work front, Jr NTR will star in the upcoming drama called RRR.

The film is helmed by ace south director SS Rajamouli. The director is known for his blockbuster film Baahubali. The southern drama titled RRR will also feature, actor cum producer Ram Charan. The film RRR is expected to be a period drama. The news reports about the SS Rajamouli directorial state that the film will feature lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan as fierce freedom fighters. The first look of the southern actor Ram Charan from RRR was unveiled by the makers of the film on the eve the actor’s birthday. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for the film RRR.

The fans and followers of the south actor Jr NTR are very excited about the film. Now, with the latest update of the south star Jr NTR starring in Trivikram Srinivas' upcoming film which will reportedly be based on a treasure hunt has generated a lot of interest and intrigue among the fans and film audiences. 

(ALSO READ: Ram Charan's role in the upcoming film Acharya starring Chiranjeevi to be cut short by Koratala Siva?)

Credits :tollywood.net

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement