Jr NTR's upcoming film with KGF director Prashanth Neel titled Radiation?

There is no official word out yet from the makers of the upcoming film, but there is a strong buzz that the Prashanth Neel film with Jr NTR has been titled Radiation.

The latest news update about the southern actor Jr NTR suggest that the actor's film with KGF director Prashanth Neel has been titled Radiation. There is no official word out yet from the makers of the upcoming film, but there is a strong buzz that the Prashanth Neel film with Jr NTR has been titled Radiation. The film has not yet been announced official, but the fans and film audiences are hoping to hear an update about the Jr NTR starrer.

Currently the southern actor Jr NTR is looking forward to complete the filming of the SS Rajamouli directorial. Jr NTR is playing the lead in the highly anticipated film RRR which is helmed by the Baahubali director. The film will also feature actor cum producer, Ram Charan. The film is mega budget project, which is expected to be a period drama. The first look of the lead actor Ram Charan was released on the eve of the Rangasthalam actor's birthday. The film RRR will have the lead actors essaying the characters of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

The first look of RRR has generated a lot of interest in the fans and film audiences. The audiences are eagerly looking forward to see the SS Rajamouli directorial to hit the big screen. The film was initially scheduled to hit the big screen in July 2020. But the makers of RRR then got postponed to January 8, 2021. Now, as per the latest news reports, the film with Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead may not hit the big screen in January.

(ALSO READ: KGF 2 director Prashanth Neel quitting Sandalwood for Jr NTR's film? Here's what he has to say)

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×