Jr NTR's wife Lakshmi Pranathi styles her movie date look with Valentino sling bag worth a whopping Rs 2 Lakh

Some of the star wives like Allu Arjun's wife Allu Sneha Reddy, Mahesh Babu's better half Namrata Shirodkar or Ram Charan's wife Upasana, are quite popular on social media. However, Jr NTR’s better half Lakshmi Pranathi, though she is on social media, has always stayed away. She likes to keep herself away from the media glare.

Just like Jr NTR, Pranathi also likes to keep things low-key. She was recently spotted at the special screening of RRR with the actor and their two kids. Pranathi opted for a simple look in pastel pants and RRR logo t-shirt. However, what caught our eyes was that pink sling bag. She styled her comfy move date look with a pink Valentino shoulder bag that's for a whopping Rs 2,01,345. Yes, you read that right!

This is not the first time that Pranathi has been spotted wearing high-end brands. Even on her wedding day, she donned a saree worth Rs. 1 crore.

Take a look at the photos below:

For the unversed, Jr NTR and his family always lead an extremely private life. Tarak always keeps his personal and professional life separate.

NTR married Lakshmi Pranathi in 2011. It was an arranged marriage set by the RRR actor's parents. They are proud parents of 2 kids- Abhay Ram and Bhargav Ram.

