Jude Anthany Joseph MANIFESTS a win at 96th Academy Awards for his film 2018
Jude Anthany Joseph, the director of 2018 shared a few pictures from Hollywood as he was seen walking through the streets of Hollywood. Check it out!
As many may already be familiar with the news, the Malayalam film 2018 is the official entry into the Oscars for this year from the Indian government in The Best International Feature Film Category.
Now, the director of the film Jude Anthany Joseph was recently seen walking the streets of Hollywood along with visiting Oscar venues, and the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Sharing the moments on his official Instagram handle, Jude wrote “I need my God and the entire universe working for me to stand here on March 10th 2024 with the Oscar for “The Best International Feature Film” for India, for us. Waiting for that day.”
Check out Jude Anthany Joseph's Instagram post
2018 is a Malayalam-language survival drama film based on the severe Kerala floods that devastated Kerala in 2018. Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, who wrote the screenplay with Akhil P. Dharmajam went on to become one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema for the year, particularly Malayalam cinema.
The film was produced by Venu Kunnappilly, C K Padmakumar, and Anto Joseph under the banner of Kavya Film Company in collaboration with P K Prime Production Producers had an ensemble cast of actors including Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Narain and Lal among the leading actors
Earlier this year, the film was chosen by the Film Federation of India as India's official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 96th Academy Awards.
The film was chosen as the official entry as it highlighted the extreme situations people had to go through when the state was struck with natural calamities, making it a global issue.
The film marked the official fourth entry of a Malayalam film for India’s official submission for the Academy Awards, prior to this films like Guru, Adaminte Makan Abu, and Jallikattu were also selected. The film was also featured at the 54th IFFI Indian Panorama mainstream section.
Jude Anthany Joseph's work front
Jude Anthany Joseph, the actor-director of Malayalam cinema has been rumored about his next project as well. There were earlier reports of Jude Anthany making a film with Nivin Pauly along with roping in Vijay Sethupathi and Rashmika Mandanna for the first time in Mollywood.
Moreover, there are reports that Jude might actually next make a period film on the missing cargo ship called MV Kairali which went missing in 1979, carrying a crew of 49 sailors and was carrying more than 20,000 tonnes of iron ore.
ALSO READ: 2018 director Jude Anthany Joseph’s next is a period film on missing cargo ship MV Kairali?
