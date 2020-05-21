Juliana's 'Kurumpadam' to Losliya, Kavin & Sakshi's love triangle: 5 unforgettable moments of Tamil Bigg Boss

While we are waiting for the fourth season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss, here are five iconic moments from all the three seasons of the show.

At a time when news about the fourth season of the reality show Tamil Bigg Boss season 4 is surfacing online, fans are desperately waiting for the lockdown to be lifted, so that they can watch the next season of their favourite show. Some reports suggest that Vijay TV has been holding talks with VJ Manimegalai, actor Ramya Pandian, Super Singer fame Shivangi, Pugazh and TikTok sensation Elakkiya to take part in the fourth season of the Tamil reality show. However, we have to wait for the official announcement to know for sure who the contestants are.

The first season of Bigg Boss had Arav Nafeez as the title winner, while Snehan emerged as the runner up. The second season had Riythvika as the winner, while Aishwarya Dutta was the runner up. The show’s third season had Mugen Rao as the title winner, while Sandy Master was the season’s runner. Recent reports suggest that Kamal Haasan will host the show’s fourth season too after rumours surfaced that he will not host the show this season. While we are waiting for the fourth season, here are top five moments of the show’s last three seasons.

1. Juliana’s ‘Kurumpadam’ (Season 1)

Juliana, who took part in the first season of Bigg Boss, is one of the most popular and controversial contestants of the show. She entered that show after her protest during the Jallikattu movement in Tamil Nadu. While there were many iconic moments of Juliana in the show, the most unforgettable one was when Kamal Haasan showed the co-contestants a ‘Kurumpadam’ (short film) of Juliana talking behind the back of Oviya. When Juliana lied about Oviya and made everyone in the house believe that Oviya had plotted against the contestants, Kamal Haasan’s ‘Kurumpadam’ came as an eye-opener to the contestants.

2. Oviya’s mental breakdowns (Season 1)

Ask any Tamil Bigg Boss fan, their favourite contestant from all seasons would undoubtedly be Oviya Helen. Oviya, after being cornered by all the other contestants for several weeks, had a bad mental breakdown and she started imagining things. Her love towards her co-contestant Arav was turned down by him and she went into severe depression, so much so that she even attempted suicide inside the house. After she opened up about her illness and asked for professional help, she was evicted from the house as per her request. Had she continued the show, it goes without saying that she would have been the winner.

3. Aishwarya Dutta’s ‘Rani Maharani’ task (Season 2)

Aishwarya Dutta, who was one of the most feared contestants in Season 1, was given a task to behave like a dictator, while the others were assigned with different roles. However, Aishwarya’s dictatorship went out of hands when she dumped a whole garbage bin on her co-contestant Dhadi Balaji. This tensed the contestants and they all conspired against her and pushed her in the swimming pool. This irked her anger and she had a bad emotional breakdown. Aishwarya Dutta's Rani Maharani was one of the most iconic moments of all the three seasons in the show.

4. Mumtaj and Sharik’s fight (Season 2)

After Mumtaj’s close friend in the show Mamathi Chari got evicted, Mumtaj was having a tough time. Sharik was the captain of the house that week and he made Mumtaj walk for a while as a punishment for not following a task. This did not go well with Mumtaj and she had a huge fall off with him. Before the incident, she used to say that Sharik was like her nephew and she would treat him like family. However, after the incident, they both had a huge fight, which continued until the show’s end.

5. Kavin – Loslya – Sakshi’s love triangle (Season 3)

The third season of Bigg Boss was the most famous one for the love triangle between Losliya, Kavin and Sakshi Agarwal. While Sakshi and Kavin had openly told everyone that they both have a crush on each other, and that they would decide on it after getting out of the house, Losliya slowly became very close to Kavin, which did not go well with Sakshi. For several weeks this kept happening, and it ended only when Kavin openly apologised to everyone for what he did.

Credits :Pinkvilla

