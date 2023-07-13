July 13: The day Rajinikanth was born again marking the resurgence of superstar

The commencement of the inaugural FIFA World Cup and the first-ever ODI match played by India took place on the exact same day, July 13. Along with these two historical events, the 13th of July also marks a dark day in Indian history. The 2011 Mumbai bombings, a series of coordinated bomb explosions at different locations in Mumbai, also took place on July 13. That is the absurdity of it all. The same day is mourned by some and celebrated by others.

And, for the people of Tamil Nadu, July 13 marks the rebirth of one of the greatest screen legends of Tamil cinema.

The rebirth of Rajinikanth on July 13

Every year, July 13 is a day to celebrate for Rajinikanth fans. Why would it not be? This day was when their superstar had his rebirth. Rajinikanth feeling unwell in the sets of Rana and his subsequent hospitalization are the stuff of legends now. But for the uninitiated, here is what happened:

While shooting for his film Rana, Rajinikanth suffered from exhaustion and had to be hospitalized. Even though he was initially hospitalized in Chennai, the actor had to fly to Singapore for further treatment for a kidney ailment.

During the time of his treatment, there were several reports coming out every day about his ill health and how his condition was worsening day after day. There were also multiple reports that the Annaamalai actor had passed away and that an official announcement would come soon.

That was the extent to which the rumors went; many fell for these rumors and believed that they would never get to see Rajinikanth again. These beliefs intensified when many notable figures met Rajinikanth in the hospital, including the then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and DMK leader M Karunanidhi.

Return of the Superstar

But proving these rumors to be false, the news came that Rajinikanth would come back to Tamil Nadu on July 13.

When the news spread, people from all over Tamil Nadu came to the airport and patiently waited for the superstar to arrive. When he arrived, he looked cheerful and greeted and waved at the roaring crowd. This incident also solidified that Rajinikanth was not just another superstar for the people of TN but had risen to demi-god status.

