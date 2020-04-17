#June22BlackdayForVijay trends on Twitter; Thala Ajith and Thalapathy Vijay's fans again get into a fight
Ajith Kumar fans have come up with a bizarre hashtag trend #June22BlackdayForVijay and it has created panic on social media. The rivalry between Ajith and Thalapathy Vijay fans is only getting intensified with each passing day. Well, Vijay celebrates his birthday on June 22 and Ajith Kumar fans are trolling the Master actor by sharing morphed pictures. This act has been clearly started by Ajith fans with tweets are increasing in hundreds every minute. This is not the first time that fans of the two Kollywood actors have got into a war on social media. Earlier, hashtag trend #RIPactorVijay had created panic on Twitter. Even a few celebrities from the film industry were left disgusted with Thala Ajith's fans.
I'm a Maaad mannnn#Valimai #June22BlackdayForVijay
April 17, 2020
Anils ryte now #June22BlackdayForVijay
April 17, 2020
Increase the tag #Valimai #June22BlackdayForVijay
April 17, 2020
Baadu coming oththu #June22BlackdayForVijay
April 17, 2020
ஜூன் 22 தல fans be like #June22BlackdayForVijay
April 17, 2020
June22 anna condition #June22BlackdayForVijay
April 17, 2020
Advance Happy Birthday Daa @actorvijay #June22BlackdayForVijay
April 17, 2020
Advance Happy Birthday Daa @actorvijay #June22BlackdayForVijay
April 17, 2020
Talking about Thala Ajith, the shooting of his next Valimai with H Vinoth will commence again post lockdown. This film marks the second collaboration of Thala Ajith and director H Vinoth. The upcoming film stars Gautam as the female lead.
On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay will be seen next in Master. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception as the actor will be seen sharing the screenspace with Vijay Sethupathi.
