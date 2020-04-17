June22BlackdayForVijay trends on Twitter; Thala Ajith and Thalapathy Vijay's fans again get into a fight

Ajith Kumar fans have come up with a bizarre hashtag trend #June22BlackdayForVijay and it has created panic on social media. Ajith and Thalapathy Vijay fans have once got into a Twitter war.

Ajith Kumar fans have come up with a bizarre hashtag trend #June22BlackdayForVijay and it has created panic on social media. The rivalry between Ajith and Thalapathy Vijay fans is only getting intensified with each passing day. Well, Vijay celebrates his birthday on June 22 and Ajith Kumar fans are trolling the Master actor by sharing morphed pictures. This act has been clearly started by Ajith fans with tweets are increasing in hundreds every minute. This is not the first time that fans of the two Kollywood actors have got into a war on social media. Earlier, hashtag trend #RIPactorVijay had created panic on Twitter. Even a few celebrities from the film industry were left disgusted with Thala Ajith's fans.

On the other hand, Vijay and Ajith fans might be at war on social media but their friendship in real is pretty strong and pure. Recently, Thalapathy Vijay made a phone call to Ajith and director Siva after they won an award for their film Viswasam. S.A.Chandrasekhar gave the Best Entertainment movie of the year award to Viswasam at an award show in January and makers during the same time revealed about Vijay's phone call to Ajith.

I'm a Maaad mannnn#Valimai #June22BlackdayForVijay pic.twitter.com/UP1UASFK3s — (@MrThanimai_V3) April 17, 2020

Talking about Thala Ajith, the shooting of his next Valimai with H Vinoth will commence again post lockdown. This film marks the second collaboration of Thala Ajith and director H Vinoth. The upcoming film stars Gautam as the female lead.

On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay will be seen next in Master. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception as the actor will be seen sharing the screenspace with Vijay Sethupathi.

