Junior NTR with Janhvi Kapoor or Vijay Devarkonda with Samantha ; Which onscreen couple are you rooting for?

With the great success of regional language films across the country, there is no longer a uniform casting for mainstream films. Actors from different industries will be teaming over and above language barriers. This will lead to teaming up of unlikely duos, that the fans and viewers never had any expectations of joining together on screen due to the industry barriers and budgetary constraints. But the lead pair announcement for new films has been exciting and the latest addition to the list of dream Jodi on-screen with Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Devarkonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. This unlikely collaboration is getting fans all excited for the novelty of the team-up and the freshness in casting stars with diverse personas on and off screen together.



Junior NTR with Janhvi Kapoor Vs Vijay Devarkonda and Samantha

Janhvi Kapoor will be making her Telugu cinema debut opposite Jr NTR in the recently announced NTR 30. The film generated is already generating a lot of hype and love on social media without a single publicity material out yet banking on the great expectations behind the union of the actors on screen for the first time. After the giant success of RRR. Jr NTR has become more of a household name and this overnight sensation makes his collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor a special threat as these actors normally get to share screens with each other. Casting choices up until recently lacked any genuine vision with regard to pairing stardom and on-screen chemistry. Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR will be paired opposite each other for the first time and fans are hopeful for some subversive chemistry between the two on screen.Another wonder casting choice has been the decision to pair Vijay Devarkonda opposite Samantha Prabhu in their upcoming film Kushi. This is interesting as the lead pair have once earlier shared screen for “Mahanathi” and the on-screen chemistry between the two stars was one of the high points of the film. Even in the limited on-screen moments from the film, there was this shared quality of unpredictability and life in the way, the two actors played off each other. This sort of shuffling of lead pairs in films can gain a lot of traction, banking on the charm and image of the lead stars.

Upcoming films

Junior NTR will be seen next after NTR 30 in Prashant Neel’s untitled film. The movie tentatively titled NTR 31 will be an addition to the KGF universe and is expected to be one of his biggest films to date. Janhvi will also be seen opposite Ram Charan in her second Telugu outing to be directed by Buchi Babu is expected to be one of the biggest projects mounted from the south in recent times. The film will see her play a village-based character, a clear departure from the actress known for her urban girl reputation. Vijay Devarkonda has two or three big projects in his line-up with major studios that are to be announced in the coming days. Samantha, on the other hand, is getting all geared up for her upcoming period film “Shakunthalam” which will be released in theatres soon.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: NTR Jr. comes on board War 2